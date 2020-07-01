AllLakers
Report: 'Black Lives Matter’ To Be Painted On NBA Courts In Orlando

The NBA plans to have ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted on the sidelines of courts when the season resumes in Orlando, according to a report by ESPN. 

Jared Dudley retweeted the report, adding four fire emojis and the hashtag #BLM to show his appreciation for what the NBA is doing to promote racial justice. 

The NBA is also discussing plans to allows players to have messages on their jerseys to fight racism. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations, addressed that on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday. 

“It’s my understanding the league and the union are still working out the details around the jersey messaging plans, so we’re gonna wait on the guidance from the union and the NBA on that which we haven’t gotten, so I think it’s premature to answer questions about what messages may or may not be on those jerseys,” Pelinka said. 

Some NBA players have expressed concern that the resumption of the season would distract from the progress made to promote racial justice and end police brutality in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and so many others. 

Dwight Howard, who is also dealing with the death of the mother of his six-year-old son, has been vocal about questioning whether basketball would disrupt the Black Lives Matter movement. Pelinka said he's hopeful that Howard will be on the roster when the season resumes July 30. 

“I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship," Howard said in a June statement provided to CNN. "But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has pledged the NBA’s support in helping players fight racism. In a memo to league employees back in May, Silver wrote: “I am heartened by the many members of the NBA and WNBA family – players, coaches, legends, team owners, and executives at all levels – speaking out to demand justice, urging peaceful protest and working for meaningful change. Together with our teams and players, we will continue our efforts to promote inclusion and bridge divides through collective action, civic engagement, candid dialogue and support for organizations working toward justice and equality. We will work hand-in-hand to create programs and build partnerships in every NBA community that address racial inequity and bring people together.”

He has also pointed to the league’s global audience as a way for players to help disseminate their message in Orlando. 

