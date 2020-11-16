SI.com
Reports: L.A. Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Rajon Rando decline player options

Eric D. Williams

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy day for the NBA with the opening of the league’s transaction period, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis and Rajon Rando officially declined their player options, as expected.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Davis will decline his $28.7 million player option, becoming an unrestricted free agent. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports that Rondo will do the same, declining his $2.6 player option.

Turner adds that other team will be interested in Rondo, including the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks.

It would seem the first order of business for the Lakers would be securing the services of Davis long-term. Once that deal is consummated, the Lakers could turn their attention to other players like Rondo, along with guys on the rosters with player options like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee and pending, unrestricted free agents such as Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris.

The pending trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder protects the Lakers should Rondo find a better deal elsewhere. 

