Report: Lakers Ask For Career-Ending Injury Application To Remove Luol Deng's Salary

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers are asking for a career-ending injury application to remove Luol Deng's salary, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Deng signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Lakers in 2016. He agreed to a buyout in 2018 in which he gave back $7.5 million and became a free agent, using the waive and stretch provision. 

He went on to play in 22 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-2019.

The Lakers currently owe him $5 million a year through 2022. 

