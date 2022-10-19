Skip to main content
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Blames Hamstring Injury On Reserve Role

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Blames Hamstring Injury On Reserve Role

The postgame chatter this season is going to be legendary.

Following a 123-109 defeat at the hands of the reigning 2022 championship-winning Golden State Warriors last night, several Los Angeles Lakers did not mince words across an array of pretty peeved press conferences postgame. Current starting point guard Russell Westbrook had some intriguing insights into the sore left hamstring he battled through last night to produce a fairly respectable stat line (although he still made some very questionable decisions), a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

When asked by Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times whether his bench role during the team's 133-86 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings (who honestly just looked deeper and better than the Lakers for the first time in... about 20 years) had an impact on his injuring his left hamstring, Westbrook jumped on that angle.

Westbrook revealed that he is “absolutely” is convinced that his one-off gig as a bench player could have been deleterious to his health. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight,” Westbrook, who has started in 1005 out of a possible 1022 regular season games to this point, said. “Honestly I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. For me, obviously the way I play the game, it’s fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go. And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was... didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn’t something I was used to. Wasn’t warm enough. But that’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Westbrook, 34, seemed to enjoy returning to L.A.'s starting lineup, which for some reason also included 6'1" Patrick Beverley, who had replaced him as the starting point guard in the Kings loss. Beverley had a miserable, foul-plagued regular season debut as a Laker, while Westbrook fared relatively well.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

anthony davis 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup

By Alex Kirschenbaum
buddy hield 2022
News

Lakers News: NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook james wiseman 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Charles Barkley Had Some Choice Words For The Russell Westbrook-L.A. Situation

By Alex Kirschenbaum
USATSI_19247561_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts No Price Tag On Ring Night Moment With His Mom

By Ryan Menzie
pelinka
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After L.A.'s Miserable Shooting Night

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james donte divincenzo james wiseman
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Totally Knows His Team Is Bereft Of Good Shooting

By Alex Kirschenbaum
stephen curry lebron james anthony davis 10-18-22
News

Lakers News: Reigning Champs Ride Explosive Third Quarter To Double-Digit W Over Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Starting Position Revealed

By Alex Kirschenbaum