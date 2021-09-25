Russell Westbrook Offers a Glimpse into His Life

Westbrook is finally ready to tell the public more about himself.

After 13 years in the NBA, Russell Westbrook makes his homecoming return to his roots in Los Angeles. Having grown up in LA, he attended Leuzinger High in Lawndale before spending two seasons with the UCLA Bruins.

Westbrook is set to release a new documentary from Showtime called Passion Play: Russell Westbrook. The film will focus on his journey from his start of basketball to how he blossomed into a superstar.

Westbrook provided a statement to the LA Times about the release of his new documentary.

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court. There are a lot of misconceptions about me but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

As many fans know, Westbrook has been one of the most polarizing stars that the NBA has seen. His ability to rack up triple doubles with ease both amazes people and makes others roll their eyes.

Since Westbrook has been known for not delving too much of his private life with the public, many people are quick to make assumptions about him of being cold and distant. He hopes to use this documentary to disprove those common fallacies of him and tell his own story literally and visually.

This is the second documentary that Westbrook is getting involved in, as he helped produce the Emmy nominated documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, earlier this year. Passion Play: Russell Westbrook is set to air on October 15 at 6 PM, just before tipoff of the Lakers regular season.