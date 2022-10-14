Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Responds To Videos Of His Apparent Huddle Avoidance

Today, Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Russell Westbrook found himself wrapped up in what we here at All Lakers are going to call "Huddlegate," a fake controversy surrounding two incidents in the team's preseason game last night wherein Westbrook appeared to disregard his teammates in team huddles. We could try "Snubgate" if you wish?

Fans on NBA Twitter speculated that, during two separate moments in an eventual 118-113 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 2017 MVP was deliberately ignoring his teammates. First, Westbrook appeared to have a different pregame ritual than the rest of the Lakers, who gathered together for a pregame huddle in their sweats as Westbrook toweled himself off. Next, in the third quarter, it looked like Westbrook was waving off Patrick Beverley's attempts to gather his on-court colleagues for a group huddle to discuss defensive strategy during a stoppage in play.

According to the 6'3" vet, the chatter added up to a whole lot of nothing. The nine-time All-Star spoke to gathered media today at a team practice, and had the exact right approach to the affair, shrugging it off with seemingly little concern.

Westbrook appeared genuinely bemused by the videos' viral spread today.

"Yeah, it's really weird man. Pre-game... I've been doing the same ritual since I've been in the league. I'm sure you guys can attest to that. That's why the other video, I was actually talking to the coaches... about a missed coverage. I don't pay no mind to it man, honestly I'm just trying to compete and do my job... You can cut any video and make anything you want out of that."

It's the NBA preseason, and fans are grasping at straws. Though the Lakers and Westbrook do appear headed for a divorce (Westbrook hired a new agent this summer due apparently to his desire to move on, while the Lakers were in talks to trade him to the Pacers as recently as last week), it seems like one of the league's more amicable impending splits, as far as these things go.