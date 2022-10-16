Skip to main content
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Suffers Sore Left Hamstring

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Suffers Sore Left Hamstring

The latest on the L.A. point guard's health.

Sources inform Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Westbrook has been diagnosed with a sore left hamstring, but that he is suffering no structural damage. Woj calls Westbrook's timeline "day-to-day."

The 6'3" point guard most recently suited up as a reserve for L.A. in the team's 133-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings Friday. He exited the contest early in the first quarter, having gone 0-of-2 from the field, though he did dish out two assists and grab one board in 4:53 minutes of action.

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was wise to attempt to implement Westbrook this way, as a chance-of-pace ball-handler who could make an impact distributing the rock without taking away from the playmaking of L.A.'s best player, All-NBA starting forward LeBron James. The plan to stagger the minutes of this duo makes sense, as Westbrook is relatively ineffective off the ball, but James is better on it. 6'1" veteran point guard Patrick Beverley started in Brodie's stead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles is still probably looking to trade Westbrook and his expiring $47.1 million contract at some point during the 2022-23 regular season, but it appears the team is waiting for a proposed deal to blow them away before sending out the necessary draft capital that would most likely be required to complete an exchange.

In the mean time, Westbrook will rehabilitate the hamstring and hope to make an impact for his hometown team however Darvin Ham sees fit.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

anthony davis 2022
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Life At Center

By Alex Kirschenbaum
shaquille o'neal
News

Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach

By Alex Kirschenbaum
nate pierre-louise 7-10-22
News

Lakers News: L.A. Waives Three Training Camp Players

By Alex Kirschenbaum
kobe bryant shaquille o'neal 2000
News

Lakers News: Designer Of Classic L.A. Championship Jackets Discusses An Iconic Kobe Bryant Moment

By Alex Kirschenbaum
darvin ham 6-2022
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses Team's Preseason, Injuries

By Alex Kirschenbaum
matt ryan lakers 10-6-22
News

Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan's L.A. Status

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 10-12-22
News

Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook's L.A. Days Still Numbered?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james harrison barnes 10-14-22
News

Lakers News: Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion

By Alex Kirschenbaum