Lakers News: Savvy Bets For Spurs-Lakers Part III

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will once again spar with the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center, in the second night of two back-to-back bouts and the third game between the two teams since last weekend. The team may be missing its current season MVP, Anthony Davis, who apparently is dealing with a new injury.

Before the action tips off at 5 p.m. PT, let's dive into some of the Vegas numbers, shall we?

As usual, our trusty sources at The Action Network have compiled a variety of fun betting opportunities (in places where such things are legal, of course).

The Game Spread

I know I always list this in my props and odds write-ups, but that's in part because it's always a fun thing to examine. Despite beating the Spurs by double digits in each of their prior matchups, the Lakers are only listed as -2.5 point favorites tonight. To be fair, L.A.'s three best players are all in the midst of at least their second decade of NBA play (29-year-old Anthony Davis is embarking on year 11), so it makes sense that oddsmakers think San Antonio's youth movement can perhaps put up a better fight. Take the over, with or without Anthony Davis, who is questionable for tonight.

First Basket (Including Free Throws)

This is a fairly arbitrary thing to wager on, given that it all is pretty much predicated on the success of a jump ball. Should Anthony Davis suit up, he'd be the odds-on favorite to score the first basket of the contest at +450. This in itself is fascinating, given that he has not scored the first bucket in either of the teams' two prior matchups. San Antonio guard Devin Vassell had that honor in the first game, while LeBron James scored the game's first basket last night -- both were 15-foot jumpers, for whatever that's worth. Let's take LeBron at +500.

Double-Double

The odds of defensive-minded Spurs starting center Jakob Poeltl, listed by yours truly as an intriguing potential trade candidate, are +160. The 7'1" big man is averaging 12.9 points on 63.5% field goals and 9.9 rebounds a game, but he has only actually had six double-doubles across 20 games this season. But with the possibility of no Anthony Davis, I think one could reasonably expect Poeltl to get more touches.