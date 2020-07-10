Shaquille O'Neal Is Shocked After Charles Barkley Doesn't Include Him On His Top 10 List

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't pleased after he was left off of Charles Barkley's list of the top 10 NBA players of all time.

"I have a problem with your list, Chuck," O'Neal said on "Inside The NBA" on TNT. "You ain’t got me in the top 10. Whatever you’re smoking down there in Reno, you need to take it back to wherever you got it from.”

Barkley's top 10 list includes Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at the tail.

Barkley tried to convince O'Neal that the omission wasn't a slight.

“I’ve never seen anybody like Shaq. Ever. Shaq is the most dominant big man ever, in my opinion," Barkley said. "But, I put him behind Magic, Bird, LeBron, and Kobe. I didn’t put him behind anyone crazy."

Barkley then specified where he thinks O'Neal ranks.

"Shaq is right there at 11, 12, 13,” he said.

O'Neal, incredulous, took his glasses off and waved his finger.

"Soon as I see you, Chuck," he said with a smile on his face.

O'Neal was a four-time NBA champion who won three-straight titles with the Lakers alongside Bryant from 2000-2002. He's a 15-time All-Star, three-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2000.