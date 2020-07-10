AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Shaquille O'Neal Is Shocked After Charles Barkley Doesn't Include Him On His Top 10 List

Melissa Rohlin

Shaquille O'Neal wasn't pleased after he was left off of Charles Barkley's list of the top 10 NBA players of all time. 

"I have a problem with your list, Chuck," O'Neal said on "Inside The NBA" on TNT. "You ain’t got me in the top 10. Whatever you’re smoking down there in Reno, you need to take it back to wherever you got it from.”

Barkley's top 10 list includes Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at the tail. 

Barkley tried to convince O'Neal that the omission wasn't a slight. 

“I’ve never seen anybody like Shaq. Ever. Shaq is the most dominant big man ever, in my opinion," Barkley said. "But, I put him behind Magic, Bird, LeBron, and Kobe. I didn’t put him behind anyone crazy."

Barkley then specified where he thinks O'Neal ranks. 

"Shaq is right there at 11, 12, 13,” he said.

O'Neal, incredulous, took his glasses off and waved his finger. 

"Soon as I see you, Chuck," he said with a smile on his face. 

O'Neal was a four-time NBA champion who won three-straight titles with the Lakers alongside Bryant from 2000-2002. He's a 15-time All-Star, three-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2000. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Davis Wears Shirt From Kobe Bryant's Memorial Into NBA Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the resumed NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

Rajon Rondo Describes NBA Bubble Hotel Room As A 'Motel 6'

The Lakers guard posted a photo to his Instagram story of a hotel room inside the bubble and likened it to Motel 6.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Tweets He 'Hated To Leave' His Family To Head To Orlando Bubble

The Lakers flew to Orlando on Thursday for the restart of the NBA season.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma Wishes NBA Players Could've Chosen More Personalized Jersey Messages

Kuzma has been using his platform to fight for social justice.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, Quinn Cook Saddened By Weekend Of Gun Violence That Claimed Lives Of Six Children

Cook highlighted the case of Davon McNeal, an 11-year-old rising football star from Washington D.C. and said he would keep his name and legacy alive after he was caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers To Have First Official Team Practice Saturday

The Lakers fly to Orlando on Thursday and will have their first official team practice Saturday since the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Adam Silver Acknowledges NBA Could Be Shut Down Again If There's A Leak In Orlando Bubble

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health that he expects some players to test positive for COVID-19 when they arrive in Florida, but added a leak inside of the bubble could shutdown the season.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kyle Kuzma Says He Looks At Kawhi Leonard As Inspiration

Kuzma wants to make a name for himself and looks at Leonard's career trajectory for inspiration.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Bought Her The Dress From 'Sex In The City' Finale

Vanessa said Kobe was a big romantic who always gave her thoughtful gifts.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says Lakers' Season Has Felt Like A Roller Coaster In A Cave

The Lakers have had many ups and downs this seasons. Danny Green says it's been one big roller coaster ride.

Melissa Rohlin