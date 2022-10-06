Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Reflects On Patrick Beverley's Fit In Los Angeles

By the time Patrick Beverley finally found his footing in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers/Orlando Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal had already been retired for a year.

Of course, Shaq now watches NBA games for a living (not that he really needs the money, but still). So you can bet that he had an opinion on the latest addition to your Los Angeles Lakers, the team with which O'Neal won three of his four career titles and his lone league MVP award.

During a recent episode of his appropriately-titled The Big Podcast With Shaq, the 7'1" Hall of Famer expressed his excitement about the Lakers' new veteran point guard. For now, Beverley is the first name off Darvin Ham's bench, but it seems quite possible that he could join L.A.'s starting backcourt at some point this season -- provided L.A. moves on from Russell Westbrook at some point soon (which certainly feels possible). As a 3-and-D point guard, Beverley provides the essential skills (an ability to stretch the floor and solid perimeter defense) that you'd want for a supplemental ball-handler around LeBron James.

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about Pat," O'Neal commented. "He [plays] the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300 million and can’t play at all.” In terms of prior Shaq teammates, Beverley is fairly Derek Fisher-esque, as a non-traditional point guard with solid defensive skills who can knock down a three and serve as a secondary ball-handler alongside a bigger, more ball-dominant star.

Which "dudes making $200-300 million" Shaq is referring to is something of a mystery. Does he mean Westbrook, who is finishing up his five-year, $206.8 million deal this season with his fourth team on the deal. Does he mean Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, whose struggles as a perimeter defender and lack of a jumper have made him the subject of criticism in some NBA circles?

Beverley, 34, is set to make a quite-reasonable $13 million on his own expiring deal with L.A. During his 2021-22 season on a 46-36 Timberwolves club, Beverley averaged 9.2 points a game on .406/.343/.722 shooting splits, along with 4.6 dimes, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks. He is a career 37.8% three-point shooter on 4.2 looks a night.