Shaquille O’Neal Says The NBA ‘Should Scrap The Season'

Shaquille O’Neal believes the best move for the NBA is to cancel this season.

“I think we should scrap the season,” O’Neal told For The Win. “Everybody go home, get healthy, come back next year. Just scrap the season. Just scrap it. To try and come back now and do a rush playoffs as a player?

“Any team that wins this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect. What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new playoff format? Nobody is going to respect that. So, scrap it. Worry about the safety of the fans and the people. Come back next year.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been looking into different ways to potentially restart the season, which was suspended nearly two months ago on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One possibility could include having every team play in one or two cities, such as Las Vegas or Orlando, without fans.

Lakers forward Jared Dudley disagrees with O’Neal and hopes the NBA finds a way to crown a champion.

“Players don’t understand the ramifications if we don’t play this year,” Dudley tweeted. “It (affects) next season as well. No games, no tv money, billions lost in revenue.. There will be no vaccine coming next year also so IF we can be Safe which I have faith in the NBA we can l, we should play.”

O’Neal, an analyst for the NBA on TNT, empathized with the players who wants to get back onto the court.

But all things considered, he doesn't think it's worth it.

“Look, I understand how players are feeling,” O’Neal told For The Win. “I really do. But any team that gets it done this year, there’s going to be an asterisk on that championship.”