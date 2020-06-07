AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Shaquille O'Neal Talks To His Children 'All The Time' About How To Interact With Police Officers

Melissa Rohlin

After George Floyd's death, Shaquille O'Neal acknowledged that he's often cautioned his children about how to interact with police officers. 

"I have that talk with them all the time," O'Neal said in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I tell them, first of all, you have to try to diffuse the situation by showing respect because you have to understand that these people are also out here doing their job. So, you gotta diffuse the situation. And if it happens to get rough, don't do anything. Don't say anything. Just comply."

O'Neal, who has six children, tells them that he'll be the one to do the talking. 

"When it's all said and done, you call me," O'Neal said. "And if stuff gets out of hand, then I will handle it. I will be the one to come out there and act crazy. I don't want you to act crazy while you're out there by yourself. So, I just try to tell them to just comply, to just listen."

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion who became a reserve police officer in South Florida in 2015, said what happened to Floyd was unequivocally wrong. Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes despite him saying multiple times that he couldn't breathe in Minneapolis on May 25. 

"There's an old saying that goes, ‘What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong,'" O'Neal said. "What happened to George Floyd was all the way wrong. Absolutely wrong. Uncalled for. I've never seen that technique taught. A lot of police officers I've talked to would never do that. Everybody's upset. Everybody's tired. We demand justice."

O'Neal acknowledged that even when a person is compliant, such as Floyd, abuses happen. 

"I try to be real with them and have, you know, certain conversations," O'Neal said of his children. "But, you know, from the videos that I've seen with Mr. Floyd, he was compliant. I've seen three different videos. I saw one video, they had him on a wall. He wasn't talking back. He wasn't struggling. I saw another video of the car, you know, appears to be they were roughing him up. And then the last video, I see the officer with his knee on his neck. That's not supposed to happen but I have those conversations all the time. But I also tell them that, you know, just show respect." 

O'Neal added that he's been heartened by the nationwide protests and collective outrage following Floyd's senseless killing. 

"I'm 48 years old and I've seen, you know, outbreaks and riots before," he said. "This is the first time I think the country is doing it all at the same time. I've never seen it in more than one city."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eight Years Ago, LeBron James Had 45 Points For Miami In Game 6 Of Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston

On June 7, 2012, James had a monster double-double for the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Miami won that series in seven games and James went on to win his first championship.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jeanie Buss Praises Caron Butler’s Story For The Players' Tribune

The Lakers owner encouraged people to read Butler's story, calling it “powerful and personal.”

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Comments On Video Of 75-Year-Old Man Pushed Over By Police

Said James: "Don’t matter what color your skin is if you’re not angry seeing this you’re part of the problem too!”

Melissa Rohlin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Tells People To Make A Friend Who Doesn't Look Like Them

Abdul-Jabbar has been very vocal about ways to enact change following the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer on May 25.

Melissa Rohlin

James Worthy Discusses Why Resuming NBA Season Is Important To LeBron James

The 35-year-old LeBron James led the Lakers atop the Western Conference before the pandemic hit and Worthy believes James will be in great shape when the season resumes July 31.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Calls Out Laura Ingraham For Telling Him To 'Shut Up' While Defending Drew Brees

LeBron James called out Fox News’ Laura Ingraham for the hypocrisy of defending Drew Brees' right to speak out on political issues on her show Wednesday, two years after she told James to "shut up and dribble" after his comments on President Donald Trump.

Melissa Rohlin

Jared Dudley Calls Vic Fangio’s Words On Racism In NFL: 'One Of The Most Ignorant Comments By A NFL Coach’

The Lakers forward took exception to the Denver Broncos head coach saying he didn’t think there was racism or discrimination in the NFL. Fangio has since apologized for his comments.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Congratulates Ella Jones, First Black Mayor Of Ferguson, Mo.

James tweeted Wednesday that "a [rose] has bloomed from the cracked concrete state of nation we’re living in right now."

Melissa Rohlin

Alex Caruso Uses His Platform To Speak On Matters Of Social Justice

Caruso has frequently posted on Twitter this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 31.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James To Drew Brees: 'You Literally Still Don’t Understand Why Kap Was Kneeling On One Knee??'

When asked about what he thinks of players kneeling during the national anthem, Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, said, "I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Melissa Rohlin