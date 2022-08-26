With his Los Angeles era over for now, forward Stanley Johnson penned a sweet missive to the Lakers' fans, ruminating on his 48-game run with his hometown franchise.

The Anaheim-born Fullerton native, now en route to Utah as part of the Lakers' deal to acquire Patrick Beverley, reflected on his lone year with L.A.

The 6'6" Johnson attended Orange County's Mater Dei High School, emerging as one of the best prospects in his graduating class. He logged just one season at the University of Arizona before being selected by the Detroit Pistons with the eighth pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Detroit team president/head coach Stan Van Gundy may have been hoping that Johnson would become a Kawhi Leonard/Jimmy Butler-esque two-way force on the wing, but it was not to be.

Midway through his fourth season with the Pistons, Johnson was shipped out for an 18-game stint with the Pelicans in 2019. New Orleans opted to not tender him a qualifying offer, allowing him to reach unrestricted free agency. He signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Johnson showed flashes with Toronto, but ultimately was not retained after his deal expired. Following his run with the Raptors, he latched on with the Bulls on a 10-day hardship exception deal during the 2021-22 season... but contracted COVID-19 before he could suit up for Chicago.

When Johnson signed a 10-day hardship exception contract with the Lakers, though, he proved to be a breath of fresh air for L.A., an ancient club desperate for springy defenders. Though Johnson began his career as a shooting guard/small forward, the evolution of the game and his deficiencies as a jump shooter have seen him become more of a tweener forward, able to defender taller players using his speed and length (he has a seven-foot wingspan).

Across 48 games for Los Angeles (including 27 starts), Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 22.8 minutes a night. He was one of the few bright spots in L.A.'s miserable 33-49 season.

Johnson was included in the Lakers' deal to send swingman Talen Horton-Tucker to Utah for Beverley to make the money work. The Jazz currently still have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, but after the team traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert and parted ways with longtime head coach Quinn Snyder, it appears Utah is on the cusp of being in full "tear it down" mode. Here's hoping Johnson gets an opportunity to further showcase himself at Vivint Arena.