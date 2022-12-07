Lakers News: Super Bowl Champ Projects Which Football Position Would Best Suit LeBron James

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network recently chatted with retired Super Bowl championship-winning tight end Daniel Wilcox.

The conversation eventually turned to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Though he is widely considered to be one of the greatest Lakers in history, James has always had a huge affinity for football, too. He was considered one of the best wide receivers in Ohio before ultimately deciding to pursue a pro basketball career which, let's face it, was the right call.

The 6'1" Wilcox, an eight-year pro, won his title as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

"LeBron would definitely be a KILLER tight end," Wilcox said. "He would get defended at the wide receiver spot, but he would be a killer at tight end and when I say that it’s because his body control is great but he’s not really a finesse guy where he can shake and bake you like crazy. He can make you miss and his moves are very tight and generic. So if he came into the NFL, I think he would need more wiggle to be able to go to the wide receiver spot and play that position very well; he could still go out there at tight end or be a flex tight end and put him in the slot and put him out wide and do some 1-on-1’s and he’ll win with DB’s, but I think that over time guys would win more than he would at wide receiver."

When asked by Robinson for a contemporary player comp, Wilcox said, "I like Mark Andrews for the Ravens and the reason why I’m saying [two-time Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler] Mark Andrews is not because I’m a Ravens guy, but I’ve studied Mark quite a bit and I think the thing that’s most impressive to me about Mark is his football IQ. He has really good size, really good hands; his hands are about as good as anything that I've ever seen, you know? He catches EVERYTHING. His football IQ is so advanced. He came into the league like he was a 10-year vet as far as his footfall IQ and that makes him stand out among the rest."

"And when you think about LeBron, he came into the NBA as a grown man; like, he felt that he was years ahead some of the guys in the league that been playing for a while, so his basketball IQ was through the roof and I don’t know what allowed him to be as sharp as he was, fundamentally sound as he was AND able to help his teammates become better. But I felt that’s who Mark Andrews is. He’s that same type of guy and I think LeBron would definitely fit well with Mark. Mark is sneaky fast. You don’t realize how fast he is and he kind of like a long stride like LeBron and you don’t realize it until he catches the ball and then all of the sudden you’re trying to catch him and he’s running away from you. So LeBron is one of those same types of guys -- you don’t realize how fast he is on the court until he’s already in the air and dunking on you. It’s too late!"

Check out the full interview right here.