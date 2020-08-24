SI.com
The Lakers Had To Make 100 Free Throws Before Leaving Practice Sunday Ahead Of Game 4 Against Portland

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers coach Frank Vogel had his sights set high. 

After the team's poor free-throw shooting in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against Portland on Saturday, he had a plan to turn things around. 

"We’re gonna shoot 1,000 free throws [Sunday]," Vogel said Saturday.  "Every player’s gonna shoot 1,000 each and we’ve gotta be better."

Vogel, however, was a bit less punitive Sunday. 

Each player had to shoot 100 free throws before leaving the gym.

"Everybody made 100 free throws," Vogel said Sunday. "Hopefully we will shoot better at the free-throw line [Monday] night. 

The Lakers were 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) from the charity stripe in their 116-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Anthony Davis, who had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, made only seven of his 14 free throws. 

Davis acknowledged that can't happen again. 

"I missed seven free throws," said Davis, an 84.6 percent free throw shooter in the regular season. "Very unlikely for myself. I just gotta take my time at the line. Could’ve cost us the game. But, as a team we struggled from the line. We’ve got to be better."

Over the Lakers' three playoff games, they've shot just 67.9 percent from the charity stripe, the worst percentage of any team this postseason. Game 4 is Monday at 6 p.m. PST. 

It's something the Lakers have struggled with all year. 

They were 28th in free throws (72.9 percent) during the regular season.  

Vogel said the Lakers need to improve in that category for them to win their ultimate goal -- their first championship in 10 years. 

"We were happy with our aggressiveness in getting to the line but we’ve got to shoot a higher rate if we’re going to continue to have success in this series and in these playoffs," Vogel said. 

