The Lakers Have Worst Shooting Night Of Season In 107-92 Loss To Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' gamble worked.

They double-teamed Anthony Davis and dared the rest of the Lakers to make shots.

The Lakers responded by having their worst shooting night of the season (35.4 percent) in the team's 107-92 loss to the Raptors on Saturday at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

Davis, who had 34 points against the Clippers on Thursday, had only 14 points on two-for-seven shooting against the Raptors. He had one point in the first half.

"Of course, we didn’t shoot the ball extremely well tonight at all from the field or from three, which kind of let them continue with their game plan of doubling me," Davis said. "I think if we had made a couple of shots, then they would’ve definitely changed a little bit. But they had a good game plan coming in, you know, double-team me and get the ball out of my hands and live with us making shots."

Or missing.

LeBron James had 20 points, though it took him 15 shots to get them, 10 rebounds and five assists. The team's other starters combined for five-for-24 shooting, with Danny Green shooting 0-for-7 from the field and 0-for-6 from beyond the three-point line.

As a team, the Lakers were 10-for-40 from beyond the arc.

"We’ve been out for a while, so I think the game legs will continue to come as this AAU tournament continues to go on," said James, who has affectionately likened the NBA bubble to having a youth club basketball atmosphere. "So I’m not too worried about that. Our shooters shoot. We got some great guys that can make it from the perimeter, and they will make them."

The Lakers' reserves kept the team in the game.

After the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 start, the Lakers' bench clawed them out of that hole, outscoring the Raptors' reserves, 31-6, in the first half to give the Lakers a 44-41 advantage at halftime.

But the Raptors used a 22-3 run in the third quarter and a 7-0 run in the fourth to win the game. Kyle Lowry had 33 points and 14 rebounds. OG Anunoby added 23 points on eight-for-nine shooting.

The Lakers struggled to get much momentum going Saturday, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

After making one of his two three-pointers with 10 minutes and 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, James looked over at where the crowd would've been seated in normal times, back when fans could attend games.

James, of course, was met by silence instead of 20,000 boos.

"I was trying to put myself in a road environment," James said. "This was the Raptors’ home game. So taking and making big shots on the road floor is something that I relish. I love playing on this floor so just trying to have that mindset going down the stretch in the fourth."

The defending NBA champion Raptors won their 11th-straight game against the Lakers. They haven't lost to them since the 2014-2015 season.

If the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 50-15, had won Saturday, they would've clinched first place.

But they have six more seeding games left to accomplish that goal.

James, however, raised an astute point.

"Clinching the one seed, is there an advantage here?" James asked. "There’s not much of a home court advantage here."

Regardless, James said the Lakers will try to finish on top.

"We worked hard to be the No. 1 team in the West, possibly the No. 1 team in the league," he added. "Obviously Milwaukee’s still playing extremely well. But we got this far, so we might as well try to figure it out and close it off the right way."