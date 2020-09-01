The NBA Releases The Lakers' Second-Round Playoff Schedule

The Lakers know their second-round playoff schedule.

They just don't yet know who they will be playing.

The NBA released the schedule Monday evening, with Game 1 set for Friday against either the Houston Rockets or the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Rockets and the Thunder, who are tied at 3-3, play the deciding Game 7 Wednesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Here's the Lakers' second-round schedule against the winner of that series:

Game 1: Friday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. PST on ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, Sept. 6, at 5:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. PST on TNT

Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 10 at TBD on TNT

Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 12 at TBD on ESPN

Game 6: Monday, Sept. 14 at TBD on TNT

Game 7: Wednesday, Sept 16 at TBD on TNT

The Lakers clinched their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday with a 131-122 victory in Game 5, winning their first playoff series since 2012.

The Lakers will have five days off before their next game.

LeBron James said he's going to take a few days off to decompress, adding that it's hard for him to start mentally preparing until he knows which opponent the Lakers will be facing.

"I won’t lock back in until I know exactly who we’re gonna play," James said Saturday.