At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play.

With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.

The Lakers, owners of a similar 21-25 record, may be looking to make marginal upgrades at the trade deadline, and could be there to pounce should Portland decide to add draft assets instead of wins down the season's home stretch.

It seems unlikely that the Lakers would do something drastic and, say, trade Anthony Davis for future draft equity, but it also is seeming increasingly likely that the team is similarly hesitant to offload as many future assets as possible to really maximize this year's roster. Instead, the Lakers appear primed to make upgrades around the margins, which is fine, but also probably means their ceiling will be a first-round exit.

Here are a few intriguing trade scenarios worth the front office's consideration, if the Trail Blazers decide to open for business:

1. Lakers trade Patrick Beverley, lottery-protected first-round draft pick, future second-rounder for Josh Hart.

As we've seen, the Lakers love bringing back former Lakers.

2. Lakers trade Kendrick Nunn, Troy Brown Jr., two future second-round picks for Gary Payton II.

Can LA get away with not including a future first-round pick for Payton, who due to injuries has been unavailable for most of the season? Alternately, were Portland to demand a first-rounder instead, would the Lakers be open to offloading a top-20 protected future first? Brown has been a surprisingly valuable addition to the incredibly undersized Lakers this season, and his loss would necessitate a bigger role for Juan Toscano-Anderson. Would JTA be up to that challenge? Or could the Lakers get away with include his identical veteran's minimum contract instead of Brown's in this deal?

3. Lakers trade Lakers trade Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and Troy Brown Jr., a future first-round pick and a future second for Jerami Grant and Drew Eubanks.

The Lakers are, as you well know, tiny. LA could ditch two of the team's underperforming guards to bolster its front line in a major way, but it would cost them the most draft equity of any of these deals.