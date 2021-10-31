Inking fifth-year shooting guard Malik Monk to a one-year, veteran's minimum contract for the 2021-22 season was viewed by many as the coup of the Lakers' very active summer.

The 6'3" shooting guard was selected with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft out of Kentucky by the Charlotte Hornets, and spent his first four seasons there, developing into an all-offense, no-defense reserve.

That remains his function in Los Angeles thus far, but at just 23 years old, some hope remains that he may eventually develop on the other end too, as one of the few Lakers players whose prime remains ahead of them.

Monk is averaging 8.5 points per game for the Lakers, while shooting 45% from the field, and connecting on 38.5% of his 4.3 three point attempts a night plus 83.3% on his 1.0 free throws a night, in six contests. He is also averaging 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals.

The young shooting guard has alternately helped and hindered LA. When he connects on offense, Monk has been a huge help as a floor spacer. When he doesn't, his defensive limitations make him a liability for the club.

In a crucial 125-121 overtime victory over the Spurs last week, Monk proved to be a crucial component for LA, helping carry the scoring burden for a LeBron-less Lakers club that desperately needed release valves on offense beyond the expected contributions of Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Monk registered a +19 plus-minus rating on the night, scoring 17 points (mostly thanks to 4-of-10 shooting from three-point range) and dishing out three assists across 38:48 of action. HIs minutes load and scoring output represent his peaks in such metrics as a Laker.

Most recently, however, Monk had to be pulled by head coach Frank Vogel in favor of fellow reserve shooting guards Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves after a lackluster 5:24 against the Cavaliers during the Lakers' eventual 113-101 victory on Friday. Monk scored no points, but his defensive mistakes resulted in a -11 plus-minus rating, worst on the team.

So which performance represents the "real" Malik Monk? The answer, unfortunately, is both. Monk has been frustratingly inconsistent for LA in his six games logged this year. He was a big contributor for two of LA's three wins so far, scoring in double digits (he also pulled down 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting during Los Angeles's 121-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies) and proving his mettle as a long-range threat. When his shots aren't hitting or his defense is particularly bad, however, Vogel is understandably quick to replace him.