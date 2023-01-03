Following the conclusion of your Los Angeles Lakers' much-needed 121-115 victory against the Charlotte Hornets last night, small forward Troy Brown Jr. (elevated to starter with the continued injury absence of Lonnie Walker IV) took to the internet to let the Charlotte announcing crew know that, well, he heard them:

Tony Brown was a 6'6" journeyman wing who suited up for nine NBA franchises across 10 seasons in the league. After his pro career wrapped up with an overseas stint with Italian club Pallacanestro Reggiana in 1994, Tony Brown turned to coaching, and is a longtime NBA assistant head coach. Tony Brown was brief a Lakers reserve for seven games during the 1990-91 season, but he failed to crack the rotation of a Finals-bound squad and later linked up with the Utah Jazz to close out the year.

Tony Brown actually coached Troy Brown for a spell. Tony served as an assistant head coach on Scott Brooks's staff from 2016-21. Washington selected Troy Brown with the 15th pick in the 2018 draft out of Oregon. Tony would go on to coach Troy for his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons.

Is there bad blood between Tony and Troy Brown (no relation)? Unclear, but regardless, it's pretty understandable that Troy would like to be addressed by his actual name by in-game announcers.

Unlike Tony Brown, Troy Brown remains very much an active contributor to this Lakers club. He scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting (all threes), grabbed five rebounds, swiped three steals and dished out two dimes in 34:41. He also registered a +7 on the night.