Two Lakers Players Test Positive For COVID-19 And Are Under Quarantine

Two Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Thursday in a statement.

Both players are asymptomatic and are under quarantine. They are being cared for by the team's physician.

The majority of the team was tested Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the virus. The Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on March 10 in their final game before the season was suspended March 11.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," the Lakers said in a statement.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver immediately suspended the season after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before the Jazz played the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11.

There's no timetable for the NBA to return. The league told its teams to close their practice facilities starting Friday until given further notice, according to ESPN.

"The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the Lakers said in a statement. "As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery."

Lakers' superstar LeBron James posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday talking about life under quarantine.

“Can’t even get a haircut from my barber," James said on Instagram. "They want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off of 'Cast Away.’ [Savannah] can’t even go get her hair done so she’s going to just cut them out herself. A little Whoopi Goldberg over here. The struggle is real in the James household right now.”

Before the season was suspended, the Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. James was having an MVP caliber season, leading the league in assists with 10.6 a game while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.