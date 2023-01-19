Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is already off to a terrific start at the halftime break of tonight's home bout against a Sacramento Kings team missing arguably its best player, center Domantas Sabonis.

LA ran off to a blitzing start to create some separation in the game's first quarter (let's just not talk about the second quarter), arguably keyed by this excellent two-way play from the soon-to-be 19-time All-Star.

With Sacramento power forward Harrison Barnes trying to force a lay-in beneath the bucket, James blocked the stuffing out of his counterpart. The ball landed in the expectant hands of a nearby starting Lakers center Thomas Bryant, who dribbled it a few steps before dishing it out to LA small forward Troy Brown Jr. at mid-court. Brown dribbled inside, then passed the rock over his shoulder to a flying James for the finishing flush:

The Lakers closed out that initial period on a 22-12 tear to lead 39-28.

Sacramento came roaring back in the second quarter, but at least The Chosen One continued to play well for LA (albeit while logging way too many minutes for a 38-year-old in his 20th season).

King James wrapped up the first half with 18 points while shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. He also chipped in two boards, a dime, a steal, and the above block.

At the break, the Kings lead by a point, 61-60. We'll see you in the third.