Lakers: What Malik Monk Wanted To Prove In Nets Loss

In postgame remarks following the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-115 loss to the Nets on Christmas Day, Malik Monk was asked what he was hoping to prove in his first game action since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and being forced to miss the Lakers' five prior games leading up to the Christmas matchup. "[Expletive], that I’m back (laughs)," he said. "That’s really it, man. That I’m here. Just to get to the rim."

With their fifth straight defeat, the Lakers slipped to a 16-18 record on the season, but at least Monk looked pretty darn good. In 35:07 of game action, Monk notched 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. The 23-year-old also chipped in four rebounds and a block. He registered a plus-9 on the night, a sum just below Carmelo Anthony's team-best plus-10.

"I tried to create for others, too," he added. To that end, the 6'3" reserve guard dished out three assists. "We had a little misunderstanding on what we was doing on the offensive end. I felt like the ball wasn’t moving enough and I tried to come in and get to the rim and try to just mix everything thing up.”

Monk has been one of the few bright spots among the Lakers' summer free agent signings. Through 29 games, the shooting guard out of the University of Kentucky is averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. He is shooting 45.6% from the floor (including 36.4% from long range) and 80.8% from the free-throw line.