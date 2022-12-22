Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury

Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday.

We know he's going to miss at least the next month's worth of games. What we don't know is what exactly is wrong with him.

Per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham asserts that the Lakers' medical team is not quite ready to make an exact determination of the injury at this juncture. At the time Ham spoke on the issue yesterday, Davis had been through five days' worth of tests, without a definitive answer as to what was ailing.

“He’s still going through the evaluation process," Ham noted of Davis. "We’re still trying to see which course of action we should take, and you’ll know more in the coming days about that situation.”

L.A. could certainly use the All-NBA center. In the intervening few days, the team has gone 1-2 in its games without Davis, despite the solid play of backup big man Thomas Bryant in AD's absence.

It's hard to replace an athletic talent at the level of The Brow, who for the season is averaging 27.4 points (on 59.4% shooting), 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.