Lakers News: Why This Expert Expects LA To Have A "Quiet" Trade Deadline

The Lakers have some time to figure out if they have a chance this season

It's a tough position to be in if you are working in the front office. The Lakers have to decide what chances they theoretically have for the rest of the season.

If the Lakers have virtually no shot to even make the postseason, trading away their first round picks for proven talent won't do them any good. However, if the Lakers can go back to their hot streak, and do it soon, perhaps parting ways with their first round picks can be beneficial.

There's plenty to consider, including various trade packages, but insiders believe signs are pointing towards the Lakers staying put prior to the deadline (via Hoops Hype).

The Lakers seem more likely to have a quiet deadline with a playoff spot still out of reach. Despite the absence of Anthony Davis, the Lakers have clawed back to three games under .500. If the winning continues, the more pressure there will be on the organization to make a deal. But if they can’t continue this run, the less it makes sense to trade future draft equity for players to help win now. If anything, they could pivot to become sellers ahead of the deadline.

The talent is there but with the Lakers postseason hopes dwindling it might make sense to think of the future. Russell Westbrook's contract off the table and LeBron James possibly getting traded at the end of the season opens up a whole world of opportunity.

Keeping the first round picks for later value may prove beneficial despite wasting James' last seasons with the team.