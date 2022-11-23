Over the last four games (during which L.A. is 3-1), Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has found taking on a bigger scoring role with All-Star forward LeBron James unavailable as he deals with a left adductor strain.

Across those contests (he has started the last three, all wins), the 24-year-old out of the University of Oklahoma is averaging 17.8 points on 61.5% shooting from the floor, 3.3 assists and three rebounds. On the season, Reaves is averaging 9.8 points while posting .511/.409/.902 shooting splits.

Reaves chatted with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell following L.A.'s 123-92 blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, addressing his newly assertive scoring mentality and the team's apparent upswing.

Below you'll find the relevant bit:

"Just really taking the opportunities that have been there... You know with 'Bron out, there's gotta be someone that steps in and does what he does. I'm not trying to do that, I'm just trying to fill a little bit of that, and then Lonnie [fills] a little bit, Dennis [fills] a little bit. It's just a team effort. Just being a little more aggressive on the offensive end."

Per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, Reaves is also earning a rave review from All-Star Lakers center Anthony Davis. "The thing I think he's growing the most is just playmaking," Davis said. "He's making the right reads, he's getting in the paint. Using a shot fake... He's definitely taken a big step from last year to this year, and he's going to be a hell of a player."

Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham is also a big fan of how Reaves has developed his game lately, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Just getting to it,” Ham said. “Like, being more efficient. Not wasting dribbles. Not wasting time on the clock by just holding the ball. Once he puts it on the floor, he’s driving downhill more. When he’s open on the kickout, he’s catching and shooting and not thinking twice. … He’s been one of our best playmakers. And he just loves to hoop. You can see his passion shine through whenever he’s out there.”

Ham was coy when questioned directly about continuing to start Reaves even when James returns (which would most likely mean a demotion for current starting point guard Patrick Beverley, who has had a miserable season on offense). "We'll see," Ham offered.