Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is clearly frustrated with his club's erratic 21-25 start to its 2022-23 season. Though he can't be traded this season due to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension he signed with the club ahead of the year, James becomes trade-eligible this summer.

David Aldridge of The Athletic writes that several teams could work as possible trade partners for LA, should James demand an offseason change of scenery.

One interesting candidate for a potential deal is the Philadelphia 76ers, who, even with All-NBA center Joel Embiid at the helm, have been victim to seemingly perennial second-round exits in the Eastern Conference.