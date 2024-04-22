Lakers News: Nuggets Star Reveals Best Is Yet To Come Vs LA
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers taking a 12-point lead in the first half of their first game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Nuggets easily stormed all the way back to eventually win pretty handily, 114-103. The reigning champions now enjoy a 1-0 edge in their opening round matchup against LA, whom they defeated in a Western Conference Finals sweep last year.
Per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, Denver point guard Jamal Murray believes his team can be even better in this series going forward. The Nuggets currently boast a nine-game win streak over LA head-to-head, and they're looking to get to ten straight tonight in Game 2.
“I think it’s just a greater energy (at the beginning), you know what I’m saying? You put a little bit more on your jump shots. I did for sure,” Murray said. “I remember last year, Game 1 against Minnesota, it was the same kind of thing. You’re just anticipating so much energy, so much adrenaline running through your body, sometimes you’ve just gotta relax and just take a shot like it’s practice. I wasn’t shooting like it was practice in the first half.”
Denver connected on just 6-of-23 of their three point looks (26%) in the opening half. But it ultimately didn't matter. Los Angeles just ran out of gas, despite superlative offensive nights from All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.