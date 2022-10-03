Caleb Houstan 'Real Happy' to Join Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic drafted Caleb Houstan with the 32nd pick in the draft. How much will he contribute in his rookie season?

ORLANDO - Caleb Houstan holds the distinction of being the youngest player on the second-youngest team in the NBA after the Orlando Magic drafted him in the second round of this year's NBA Draft.

Houstan was born in 2003, the same year LeBron James entered the league. In fact, James is one of the players Houstan looks forward to competing against.

"A lot of guys like LeBron, KD, Tatum, guys that kind of looked up to growing up, though, just to name a few," Houstan said.

At just 19, Houstan has a bright future in the NBA. But he might not be a contributor right away on a Magic team still figuring out how to give playing time to other young developing players. But despite landing on a young team, Houstan is still soaking up as much information as possible from veterans like Terrence Ross and Gary Harris.

"I think I could just be someone to come in and really learn from all these guys," Houstan said. "And I think got a young team, but very experienced team, guys with a lot of knowledge."

Being drafted onto a young team can be a double-edged sword. For players like Houstan, it can mean that the path to getting playing time can be easier, but the competition can be stiffer. Regardless of whether he plays in Orlando or the G League affiliate in Lakeland, Houstan feels he's in the right spot.

"I was real pleased, real happy," Houstan said. "Couldn't have asked for something else better."

Houstan and the Magic play in their preseason opener tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

