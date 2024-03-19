Hornets vs. Magic: 3 Best Bets
The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are in two very different spots. The Magic is in the midst of a push for better playoff seeding, and the Hornets are trying to land the best draft pick possible.
In the two matchups these teams have played, the Magic won both times, both by double digits. Orlando is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league.
The Magic has a clean injury report heading into the game, but the Hornets are loaded with injuries. LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, Cody Martin, Mark Williams, and Bryce McGowens are all out.
Our three best bets:
The Lines
Point spread: Hornets +12.5 (-110)/Magic -12.5 (-118)
Money line: Hornets (+570)/Magic (-1000)
Over/under: 202.5
Our Picks
Safe pick: Jalen Suggs OVER 10.5 points (-125)
While Jalen Suggs dropped a four-point dud in his last game against the Hornets, his scoring average has hovered around 12 points all season, which is what he scored on the Hornets earlier in the season. Expect tonight to be more of the same.
Opponent pick: Brandon Miller OVER 16.5 points (-133)
While scoring on Orlando's defense is tough, the Magic should jump out to an early lead and allow Miller to get some shots up. Easily the third-best rookie this season, Miller has averaged 17.2 points over his last ten games, and 19 in the two games against the Magic, coming off the bench to drop 20 in November.
Parlay pick: Magic -12.5, Paolo Banchero OVER 21.5 points (+240)
The Magic are clearly the better team, and the only concern here is that they take their foot off the gas. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points over his last five games, 22.9 over his last ten, and 22.5 against the Hornets. He has been the model of consistency all season.