Deandre Ayton Trade: Could Magic Pull Off Blockbuster?

Deandre Ayton is turning into one of the biggest names on the free agent market.

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, but could the team look to add an additional top pick?

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports Deandre Ayton Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports Deandre Ayton Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports Deandre Ayton

On the most recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons poses a trade scenario between the Phoenix Suns and Magic, where Ayton signs a max deal and is traded to Orlando for Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr.

Ayton, who turns 24 this summer, didn't leave the best impression for the Suns if he wanted a max contract. In a blowout Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home, Ayton scored just five points while playing just 17 minutes. He also appeared to be confrontational with head coach Monty Williams.

Ayton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns will have an opportunity to match any offer another team gives. But given Ayton's struggles and baggage from Game 7, would the Suns give Ayton a max contract?

Last year when seeking an extension after making it all the way to the NBA Finals, the Suns declined to offer Ayton the max deal he was looking for. His stock is lower now, meaning their chances of offering him the max are even lower.

If he signs with the Suns, Ayton's maximum deal is 5 years, $172.5 million. Because the Suns hold his Bird rights, he can make more money with the Suns than any other team.

The Orlando Magic are in an interesting position in the Ayton sweepstakes. While Orlando doesn't provide Ayton the best opportunity to continue contending next season, the team gives him the best opportunity to become the lead player in an organization. Ayton would essentially become the face of the franchise the moment he signs on the dotted line.

The cost for Ayton seems risky, with Anthony and Carter Jr. heading to Phoenix.

Anthony might be the easier of the two to part ways with, considering the fact that the Magic have Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz as two capable starting guards, with R.J. Hampton coming off the bench. The team could also sign a veteran backup point guard to replace Anthony's output.

However, Carter Jr. would be more difficult to part ways with. Considering he is only on a 4-year, $50 million deal, some would say that his value is better than Ayton's given his contract.

Jason Miller/NBAE via Getty Images Wendell Carter Jr. Jamahl Mosley Jamahl Mosley

Ayton would make three times the salary Carter Jr. would without putting up three times the statistics.

Carter Jr. would be the jewel going back to Phoenix in the trade, but sometimes you have to take a risk like this in order to add a difference maker like Ayton. The question is, will the Magic make the pursuit?