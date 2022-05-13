NBA Free Agency: 3 Potential Destinations For Magic Guard Gary Harris

ORLANDO - The biggest unrestricted free agent coming off the Orlando Magic's books this summer is veteran guard Gary Harris.

Harris, who turns 28 this offseason, made $21 million last year and is looking to cash in on another big contract. While it isn't expected to be as large as the 4-year, $84 million deal he signed back in 2018, Harris can still get a nice payday from a number of teams this summer.

Here's a look at three potential destinations for the sharpshooting veteran:

Orlando Magic

Why not keep Harris home?

While Harris doesn't fit into the team's long term plans at guard, there's reason for the Magic to bring him back. Harris is an established veteran and someone several young players look up to. Perhaps he won't start 30 games like he did in 2021-22, but he could provide veteran leadership off the bench and be a trade chip for the team towards the trade deadline.

The Magic had the chance to deal him at the deadline, but few teams were interested in paying part of Harris' massive $21 million salary for just a handful of games. If he signed for less with the Magic this offseason, that contract looks a little more enticing as trade bait for other teams come February.

Denver Nuggets

Why not have Harris go back home?

Harris spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets, the team who drafted him 19th overall back in 2014. The team reluctantly included him in the Aaron Gordon trade in 2021 as the primary salary heading back to Orlando and there will likely be interest in adding him back this offseason.

Bryn Forbes is currently their three-point shooter off the bench, but he also faces free agency this offseason. Harris would be an upgrade from Forbes and slot right back into the Nuggets' rotation.

Indiana Pacers

Why not have Harris go back to his actual home?

The Fishers, Indiana native would make sense signing with his hometown Pacers this offseason. The Pacers were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league this season, shooting 34.4 percent. Harris' career 36.3 percent mark would certainly help them out in that department.

Also, Harris plays a valuable role as a potential trade chip for the Pacers, who likely won't be contending for the playoffs next season. The Pacers would have similar motives to that of the Magic if he were to sign with Indiana.

All three destinations share a familiarity with Harris, something he would welcome at this point in his career. But, as a competitor, these places also give Harris the opportunity to play his way into a contending situation.