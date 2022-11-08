Skip to main content

Rockets Too Much For Magic in Offensive Slugfest

The Orlando Magic had one of its best shooting nights of the season. But the Houston Rockets did as well, and did it with threes.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is heading home with its head held down after a 134-127 loss to the Houston Rockets Monday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic's offense had arguably its best shooting night of the season, making over 65 percent of its first half shots. However, most of those shots were two-pointers, while the Rockets were drilling threes. 

As a team, the Rockets made 14 of 30 shots from distance in the first half and took a small six-point lead into the locker room. Throughout the entirety of the game, the Rockets made 24 of 48 from beyond the arc, six shy of the NBA record.

In the third quarter, the Rockets built some distance between them and the Magic, doubling its lead from six to 12.

The Magic cut the deficit down to three points in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets' three-point barrage continued and ultimately proved to be too much for the Magic to handle.

Last year's No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green was Houston's leading scorer, dropping 34 points. He was one of five Rockets to score in double figures, joining Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr. and K.J. Martin.

For the Magic, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero led the way with 30 points. Franz Wagner added 23 and Terrence Ross scored 21 off the bench.

The Magic return to the court Wednesday to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

