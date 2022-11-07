Rockets vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic host the Houston Rockets Monday night. It's the first meeting between No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and No. 3 selection Jabari Smith.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (2-8) wants to take advantage of a winnable game tonight against the Houston Rockets (1-9)

Both the Magic and Rockets boast young squads that are prioritizing development just as much as wins and are candidates for some of the top picks for the next draft.

The Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the top pick in this summer's draft, while the Rockets went with No. 3 selection Jabari Smith, who many thought would start his career in Orlando.

Given their records, both teams are hungry for a win and are eyeing tonight as a great night to get it done. A win tonight would snap a six-game losing streak for the Rockets, while the Magic hope to pick up a second win in the team's seven-game homestand.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Kings vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 7 Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Rockets vs. Magic Injury Report

Houston Rockets

Bruno Fernando (OUT - knee)

Jabari Smith Jr. (PROBABLE - illness)

Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)

TyTy Washington (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Jalen Green (PROBABLE - knee)

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)

Gary Harris (OUT - knee)

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Houston Rockets

PG Kevin Porter Jr.

SG Jalen Green

SF Eric Gordon

PF Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Bol Bol

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.