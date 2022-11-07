Rockets vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (2-8) wants to take advantage of a winnable game tonight against the Houston Rockets (1-9)
Both the Magic and Rockets boast young squads that are prioritizing development just as much as wins and are candidates for some of the top picks for the next draft.
The Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the top pick in this summer's draft, while the Rockets went with No. 3 selection Jabari Smith, who many thought would start his career in Orlando.
Given their records, both teams are hungry for a win and are eyeing tonight as a great night to get it done. A win tonight would snap a six-game losing streak for the Rockets, while the Magic hope to pick up a second win in the team's seven-game homestand.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Kings vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Nov. 7
- Time: 7:15 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Magic Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- Bruno Fernando (OUT - knee)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (PROBABLE - illness)
- Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)
- TyTy Washington (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- Jalen Green (PROBABLE - knee)
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Moe Wagner (OUT - ankle sprain)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starters
Houston Rockets
- PG Kevin Porter Jr.
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Eric Gordon
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs
- SG Bol Bol
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
