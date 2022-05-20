Skip to main content

Magic Ex J.J. Redick In War of Words With NBA Legend: 'He Was Being Guarded By Plumbers and Firemen'

J.J. Redick takes shots at Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy.

Since joining ESPN, J.J. Redick has become one of the rising stars in the sports media world.

He's qualified to talk about basketball, intelligent, and hardly minces his words when he makes an appearance. And once upon a time, he was a rising star for the Orlando Magic.

jjredick

J.J. Redick

hammond

John Hammond

USATSI_18290088

Jamahl Mosley

In a segment shown on ESPN's "First Take" last month, Redick, 37, was debating with New York sports media personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo, 62, about the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Russo stated that Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, Redick's former teammate with the Los Angeles Clippers, was not a transcendent player after losing Game 2 of his opening round series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"He's not Bob Cousy," said Russo.

When Cousy entered the conversation, Redick began to discuss how the difficulty of the game has grown over time.

"Let's celebrate Bob Cousy in his era, but we can't compare pre-1980s NBA to now," Redick responded. "He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen."

Cousy, 93, came to the defense of the "plumbers and firemen" he played against in a radio interview earlier this week.

"I’ll just give you a few of the names of these firemen that I played with and against during those years. How about Bill Russell, the aforementioned, not too bad a player. Wilt Chamberlain, remember that guy? He wasn’t bad. I guess he must have fought fires as well. But in any event, Wilt Chamberlain.”

USATSI_18010895

Paolo Banchero

USATSI_13809992

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_13739126

Jonathan Isaac

Sure, the game quality has improved over time as the game expands globally. It's a different game than it was back in the 1950s when Cousy's Boston Celtics dominated the sport and won six titles in seven years. But, the players were the best in the country during the era.

Comparing players from different eras can spark an exciting conversation because there is no true correct answer.

jjredick
News

Magic Ex J.J. Redick In War of Words With NBA Legend: 'He Was Being Guarded By Plumbers and Firemen'

By Jeremy Brenerjust now
USATSI_17531396
News

NBA Free Agency: 3 Veteran Centers Magic Should Sign

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
hammond
News

Magic GM John Hammond 'Expects to Get Calls' For No. 1 Pick Trade

By Jeremy Brener18 hours ago
USATSI_18010895
News

Dick Vitale Says This Magic Target Is Most NBA-Ready Draft Prospect

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago
9770636B-D1AF-4CEA-8C0C-98BC847B8F70
News

Orlando Magic Star Makes All-Rookie Team

By The Magic Insider StaffMay 18, 2022
jabarichet
News

ESPN: Magic Choosing Between Two Prospects at No. 1

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
53342185
News

NBA Draft: Magic Have Great Success With Past No. 1 Picks

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18256099
News

Deandre Ayton to Magic? Betting Odds to Sign Former Suns No. 1 Pick

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
USATSI_17953193
News

Who's No. 1? ESPN Projects Big Orlando Magic Haul in Post-Lottery Mock Draft

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022