LeBron James' Lakers Humble Magic as Orlando Loses

The Orlando Magic couldn't get it done against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is going back to the drawing board after a 129-110 loss Tuesday night to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Amway Center.

The Magic simply failed to get in a rhythm and could not capitalize on the team's size advantage at any point during the game.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook led the way and their experience made a difference against the young Magic squad. James led all scorers with 28, while Westbrook recorded his signature triple-double off the bench.

For the Magic, Markelle Fultz led the way with 16, while Wendell Carter Jr. performed well off the bench in a 15-point performance. Terrence Ross also played well, scoring in double figures off the bench.

The Lakers really needed a win, snapping a four-game losing streak with the victory over the Magic.

The loss shouldn't demoralize the Magic. The team has still won eight out of its last 10 games, but this game could provide more of a learning opportunity than some of the wins in this stretch has.

The Magic have to turn things around quickly with its next test in less than 24 hours on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

