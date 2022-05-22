Skip to main content

On This Day: LeBron James Stuns Magic With Eastern Conference Finals Game-Winning Shot

A dagger for the Magic.

It's been 13 years since the Orlando Magic made it to the NBA Finals. 

In order to get to their second NBA Finals in franchise history, Orlando had to go through LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James

Dwight Howard, LeBron James

LeBron James

After taking care of business on the road in a fourth-quarter comeback during Game 1, the Magic were looking to head back to Central Florida with a 2-0 lead over the 1-seed Cavaliers.

However, LeBron James had other plans.

James' game-high 49 points were not enough to will the Cavs to a Game 1 win, but with 19 points from All-Star point guard Mo Williams, a double-double from Lithuanian big man Zydrunas Ilgauskas alongside 32 from James, the Cavs were in position to win down the stretch.

On the Magic's final possession, Hedo Turkoglu sunk a midrange shot to give Orlando a 95-93 lead with just one second remaining on the clock.

Then, on this day 13 years ago, LeBron made the entire city of Orlando's hearts sink with one of the most memorable shots of his career.

LeBron James' winning shot goes in at the buzzer.

LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron's game-winner evened the series at one apiece as the series shifted back to Orlando for Game 3.

The Magic went on to win three of the next four games in the series, all in Orlando, to upset the Cavs and make it to its first NBA Finals in 14 years. The Magic went on to lose to the late Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games during the 2009 NBA Finals.

