Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Wins December Rookie of the Month

ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero is taking home some hardware to put in his trophy case.

The NBA announced today that the Orlando Magic top pick has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

After No. 6 pick Bennedict Mathurin won the award for the Indiana Pacers for October/November, Banchero is evening the score in December.

Last month, the Magic went 8-7, much in part due to Banchero's heroics. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists - no other rookie was even close. Mathurin's stats came up second, with averages of 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Even though Banchero struggled during the final week of the month with some of his worst performances of his young NBA career, the top pick from Duke is establishing himself as one of the young phenoms in the league.