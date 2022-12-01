Magic Starting 5: Orlando Losing Streak Continues vs. Hawks

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC LOSE SIXTH STRAIGHT VS. HAWKS

"The Orlando Magic is getting healthier, but it wasn't enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night at the Amway Center. The Magic lost its sixth straight game by a score of 125-108."

2. GARY HARRIS TWEAKS HAMSTRING

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris injured his hamstring in the first half against the Hawks last night and did not return. He was replaced at the start of the second half by rookie Kevon Harris.

His status for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers is unknown.

3. CAN MAGIC BE JUDGED WHEN UNHEALTHY?

"While the results haven't yielded positively for the Magic, the record doesn't exactly reflect the talent of the roster ... mainly because the roster has yet to be at full strength.

"Out of all 30 teams, none of them have been fully healthy all year long, but none have been injured quite like the Magic has."

4. JOHN COLLINS, DEANDRE HUNTER INJURED VS. MAGIC

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins needed help from teammates to exit the court after the first half of their game against the Orlando Magic.

Collins jumped for an alley-oop attempt from Trae Young at the buzzer to end the first half, but sprained his ankle after his dunk came after time expired.

He will not return along with DeAndre Hunter, who has right thigh soreness.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

