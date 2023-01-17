NBA Power Rankings: Where's Magic After Long Road Trip?

The Orlando Magic went 2-3 on its five-game road trip. Where does the team fall in this week's power rankings?

The Orlando Magic is returning home from its west coast road trip looking for much-needed rest.

And the team will get that, getting four off days in between Sunday's loss against the Denver Nuggets and their next game Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After two games that went down to the wire in losses to the Utah Jazz and Nuggets, the Magic took a hit in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, falling one spot from No. 25 to 26.

"The Magic were on the wrong end of a blowout to start the week in Sacramento and then played their opponents tough the rest of the way," Sports Illustrated writes. "Orlando beat Portland by three behind Franz Wagner’s 29 points and then dropped games to the Jazz by four and Nuggets by three to finish up their road trip, which they went 2–3 on. The Magic have a long layoff until their next game when they host the Pelicans on Friday."

The Magic returns to the floor Friday to face the Pelicans. The team will then get right back on the road to D.C. to face its Southeast division rival Washington Wizards on Saturday. Tipoff for both games is scheduled at 7 p.m.

