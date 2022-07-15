Knicks 102, Magic 89: Orlando's Comeback Falls Short vs. New York

The Magic couldn't pull off the win against the Knicks.

The Orlando Magic is back in the loss column Thursday night after falling 102-89 to the New York Knicks.

The Magic started off slow for the second game in a row, digging itself into an 11-0 hole to start the game.

However, much like Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Magic picked itself back up. By halftime, the deficit was just seven points.

In the third quarter, the Magic even took a lead thanks to a 12-3 run to begin the quarter. However, the Magic couldn't keep the lead as New York outplayed Orlando in the latter half of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Magic fought and even made it a two-point game, but that's as close as it got. The Knicks ran away with the game and cruised to a double-digit victory.

Had it not been for the big 11-0 run at the beginning of the game, the Magic might have had a chance to claw it out, but the hole was too deep.

For the Knicks, six players scored in double figures, including last year's rookies Miles McBride (23 points) and Quentin Grimes (22 points).

For the Magic, the starters struggled, including second-round pick Caleb Houstan, who shot 1 of 8 from the field and managed to score just two points. Devin Cannady managed to shoot 2 of 11 from the field and scored just six points.

However, there were some bright spots coming off the bench. St. Mary's guard Tommy Kuhse impressed once again, scoring a game-high 25 points off the bench on an efficient 11 of 15 from the floor.

The Magic close out the Summer League regular season 2-2 and the team's final matchup will be revealed in due time.