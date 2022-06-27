Rookie Caleb Houstan Will 'Fit Right In' with Orlando Magic

Caleb Houstan, the Magic's No. 32 overall pick Thursday night, averaged 10.1 points, 4 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from three in his one-and-done career at Michigan.

While Paolo Banchero grabbed the spotlight of draft night, the Magic’s second round selection comes with intrigue and upside.

Caleb Houstan, the No. 32 overall pick Thursday night is a Mississauga, Canada native who played his high school ball at Montverde Academy in Florida, just a 30 minute drive from the Amway Center.

While playing at Montverde, Houstan was teammates with last season's NBA All-Rookie First team members Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham.

“Playing against the physicality and athleticism of guys who are in the NBA now and going up against them every day, that was the best thing for me,” Houstan said in a press conference Friday. “I think you learn a lot, you see what works and what doesn’t work, it definitely helped me a lot, more than I can explain.

Houstan was rated as a consensus 5-star recruit before committing to play for former Magic player Juwan Howard. Houstan started all 34 games for the Wolverines, averaging just over 10 points per game, shooting 35 percent from three and pulling down four rebounds.

With Houstan, that will make four former Wolverines on the Magic roster, joining Franz Wagner, his brother Mo, and Ignas Brazdeikis

“He’s gonna fit right in, knowing Juwan [Howard] and what they do there, as many Michigan guys as we have,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said in a press conference Friday. “The hustle plays, the 50-50 balls, the charges, he’s gonna fit right in with our guys.”

Despite the two never having a chance to compete against one another, Banchero has been a fan of Houstan’s game since the two were in high school.

“I saw him play at Montverde for a couple years, he can shoot the lights out, very smart player, great size, he can really just do it all,” Banchero said. “Really just able to affect the game in a lot of ways on both ends, I’m excited to get on the court with him man.”