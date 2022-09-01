Franz Wagner, Germany Defeat France in EuroBasket 2022

To begin their EuroBasket 2022 schedule, Germany defeated France, with 76-63 being the final score.

Dirk Nowitzki was honored before tipoff with a jersey retirement ceremony where his No. 14 was hung in the rafters in his native country. The game began much later than originally scheduled.

Orlando Magic standout Franz Wagner finished with eight points, three rebounds, and three assists in just under 25 minutes of action. He shot 4-7 from the floor and 0-1 from beyond the arc.

Germany's defense set the tone early by containing France to just 13 points in the opening period. France failed to reach the 20-point threshold until the fourth quarter, and by then, Germany had already established a double-figure lead.

There was a significant disparity in scoring efficiency between the two teams. Germany shot 59.4 percent on two-point field goals compared to just 43.3 percent by France. Neither team converted from beyond the arc at a strong clip — making Germany's execution inside the 3-point line all the more important.

In addition to forcing no shortage of missed shots, Germany did an exceptional job of forcing turnovers. France turned it over 17 times, which came one turnover shy of doubling Germany's total.

Germany was led in the scoring department by their non-NBA standouts in Johannes Thiemann (14), Niels Giffey (13), and Maodo Lo (13). Dennis Schroder also reached double-figures with 11 points, but Daniel Theis (eight) and Wagner were held in single-figures.



Former Magic player Evan Fournier struggled to find a rhythm in this game. He finished with just seven points and shot 2-10 from the floor with a pair of turnovers.

Germany returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 8:20 a.m. (EST) when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina. The game can be watched in the United States using the ESPN+ app.