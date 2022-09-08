NBA Scout Speaks on Magic Forward Franz Wagner's Potential in 2022-23

The Orlando Magic has made major strides in laying a foundation for long-term success. Among the important decisions in the process was using the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Franz Wagner.

Wagner, 21, displayed impressive perimeter skills for a 6-10 forward during his rookie campaign. In 79 appearances, he averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. He shot 46.8 percent overall and 35.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Magic relies on Wagner to take a few more steps in his development before returning to contention in the Eastern Conference. Just how good can he end up being in his NBA career?

In a conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one league scout explained that Wagner displayed a well-rounded skill-set in his rookie season. However, the next step will be to go from being 'good' to 'great' in key areas, which is expected to occur after having a season of experience in the league.

"He was good but not great at a lot of things offensively last year," the scout said. "He can score out of a ball screen, make you pay with his catch-and-shoot jumper, and he's a good cutter. It's a good foundation to have after the first year. I can see him going from 'good' to 'great' in many important areas since he's now comfortable with the NBA level."

The scout was particularly impressed with Wagner's potential as an isolation scorer. He already has shown to use his quickness and frame when attacking the rim but could reach new heights as he fine-tunes his perimeter shot creation execution.

"I was really impressed with how he can create an advantage for himself as an iso scorer to get to the rim," the scout explained. "He has the size to finish through contact and bully smaller defenders. What I like a lot is that his quickness gives him an edge against bigger defenders while being big enough to really challenge them on the drive. … I'd like to see him get more comfortable knocking shots down out from the perimeter this season. Whether that's a stepback or breaking the defender down before pulling up."

It's not easy to find players as skilled as Wagner at his height. It presents advantages that otherwise wouldn't exist due to how challenging it becomes to defend him after switching, or even with smaller wings.

Perhaps most intriguing of all to think about is the Magic's long-term potential if the team were to go small with Paolo Banchero at the five with Wagner next to him at the four. Teams will have difficulty handling their combination of floor spacing and ability to operate in the mid-post.

It shouldn't take long for Wagner to reach a point where he's established himself as one of the better forwards in the NBA. The upcoming season could start a significant leap toward achieving that status.

