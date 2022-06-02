Celtics vs. Warriors: Orlando Magic Dreams & NBA Finals Watch

From an Orlando Magic perspective, eyeballing the NBA Finals isn't about putting a microscope on the two involved teams; if we're honest, the long-building Orlando franchise needs a telescope to even envision making such a run.

But it's got to start somewhere. So let's start by watching these NBA Finals. shouldn't just be a "How to Watch'' story; it should also be a "How to Get There'' story.

The Boston Celtics start on the road in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night. This is about history, two of the league’s most storied franchises, all unfolding in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

But it's also about ambition for the other clubs, like Orlando, that fell short - and are now looking toward paths like the NBA Draft (where Orlando owns the first overall pick) to fulfill those ambitions.

Do the folks who run the Magic "believe?" Sure. But the Warriors and Celtics are about more than just faith.

The Warriors' All-Star trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is healthy and clicking. Boston counters with the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - and there is something instructive about the Celtics' season, too, as they were able to turn their year around after many thought this would be a lost season.

And now? The Celtics find themselves four wins away from winning their 18th championship in franchise history. ... with the Warriors as 3.5-point favorites in Game 1.

