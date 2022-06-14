Magic Rookies Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner Appear on Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

ORLANDO - NBA fans can be mean. And often times they take to Twitter to air their frustrations when the team is good, bad or indifferent. Sometimes people are just flat out mean.

Orlando Magic rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner were on the receiving end of some pretty harsh and NSFW tweets, one of which they got to read on the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets."

Suggs even had an account dedicated to him called @JalenSuggsSucks.

The irony with the account is that Suggs didn't suck in his rookie season. While the rookie from Gonzaga struggled with injuries during part of the season, the fifth overall pick in last year's draft flashed enough potential to get most fans excited about him for next season.

In 48 appearances during his rookie season, Suggs averaged 11.8 points per game with 4.4 assists.

His teammate, eighth overall pick Franz Wagner, had an even better season for the Magic during his rookie year. Wagner played in all but three games for the Magic last season, averaging 15.2 points per game.

The rookie from Michigan made First Team All-Rookie alongside the top four picks in last year's draft: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Alongside Suggs and Wagner, the Magic are about to introduce another young piece to the foundation of the franchise when the team picks at No. 1 overall in next week's NBA Draft.