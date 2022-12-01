Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony 'Grateful' For Magic Return

The backcourt pairing of Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz made a long-awaited return to the court for the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

ORLANDO - No strangers to missing time due to injuries, Orlando Magic guards Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz know how quickly things can change in this league.

"That's why we try to stress too dudes nowadays: do not take this game for granted," Anthony said. "It can be taken away in a second, literally can get taken away in one second. One second something can go wrong, so just super grateful to be on the floor. I know [Fultz] is insanely grateful."

Fultz, now in his sixth NBA season, made his season debut for the Magic on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks after missing the first 21 games of the year with a broken toe - finishing with eight points, four assists and two assists against the Atlanta Hawks.

The point guard has been dealt the unfortunate injury bug since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, missing the majority of last season recovering from a torn ACL.

"I understand what it feels like to not play this game," Fultz said. "That's something I pass along vocally and through my experiences to everybody on the team. We can't get too high and can't get too low but we have to keep competing smart."

This injury plague has been a constant trend for the Magic all season, current possessing the most hurt roster in the association according to Man-Games Lost.

With the return of Fultz and Anthony, the Magic receive much needed reinforcements after playing its Monday night game with just nine players.

Currently cemented in the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Magic have an opportunity to turn its season around over the final 60 games, but needs to come from total transparency across the roster.

"We have to be open and understand that we just want the best for each other," Fultz said. "I feel like that’s something that we can put into the next game. Telling each other what we’re doing right and what we’re doing wrong. Understanding that it’s constructive criticism and it’s not hatred or trying to put somebody down. It’s just trying to get the best out of the next guy. I feel like that’s something that’s going to happen fast. Again, we already have the chemistry off the court and on the court too. It’s something that we need to do in order for us to get to the next step.”

The Magic play tomorrow night on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

