Magic Finish 2022 With Loss vs. Wizards

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-24) won't be popping champagne tonight after a 119-100 loss to the Washington Wizards (16-21) Friday night at Amway Center.

The Magic struggled all night long with six players suspended after Wednesday night's brawl in the loss against the Detroit Pistons.

Orlando started off slow, but picked it up early in the second quarter with a 16-0 run that pushed the team ahead by five points.

However, it was all Washington after that.

The Wizards shot 56 percent from the field, led by Kristaps Porzingis' 30-point performance. Porzingis was one of six Wizards to score in double figures.

Washington led by nine points at halftime, but that lead ballooned to 25 after a 42-26 third quarter rout. The Wizards led by as much as 30 to cruise to victory.

While the Magic didn't put its best foot forward, tonight was a great opportunity for the young squad to play a considerable amount of minutes. Franz Wagner led the team with 28, but the team also saw some unfamiliar faces receive a ton of playing time. Two-way duo Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Caleb Houstan all played 25+ minutes and combined for 23 points off the bench.

The cards were stacked against the Magic tonight, and the team has to move quickly off of the loss and look towards the future.

Orlando hopes to bounce back in 2023 with a game at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 on Wednesday night.

