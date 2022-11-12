Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Progressing on Toe Injury; When Will He Return?

Markelle Fultz has yet to play this season for the Orlando Magic. But that could change sometime very soon.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is gaining momentum after its second straight win Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, but the team is still far from reaching its full potential.

That's because several key contributors, including point guard Markelle Fultz, remain sidelined with injuries. But the end of the recovery road may be in sight for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Fultz spoke with Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel and shared that he may be 3-4 weeks away from returning to the court.

“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz told Price. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”

Fultz and the Magic are being very cautious when it comes to the injury.

"If it was up to me, I’d be playing right now because I don’t feel anything," Fultz said. That scan is going to be a big green light for me.”

The risk with Fultz rushing back from the injury is the potential to re-injure, which could result in him needing surgery and sitting out longer than necessary.

That's why the 3-4 week timeline is very loose, especially considering Fultz has not been doing contact drills in practice. The Magic and Fultz want to be patient with this so that no more setbacks can take place.

With the Magic winning its last two games, the potential is there, and adding Fultz could be the piece Orlando needs to truly make a run towards fighting for something meaningful this season. But sometimes it's about playing the long game and looking at the bigger picture.

