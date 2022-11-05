Magic Injury Report: Cole Anthony Return Soon?

Cole Anthony has missed five games for the Orlando Magic this season. He'll miss many more over the next few weeks, but there is a target for his return.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is one of the most injured teams in the first part of the season, but the squad could be getting a little bit healthier.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, point guard Cole Anthony will be out until at least Thanksgiving, but could return shortly after in late November or early December.

Anthony played in four games for the Magic before injuring his internal oblique, averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Anthony is sorely missed by the Magic as he gives them a true scoring option in the backcourt next to Jalen Suggs.

Suggs made his return this week after a five-game absence from a sprained ankle and scored a career-high 26 points in Thursday's 130-129 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony hopes he can return and bounce back like Suggs has, and he isn't alone in that regard. There are five other players who remain on the Magic's injury report.

Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Moe Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (knee) do not have a timetable for their return. Terrence Ross is questionable for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a left knee contusion in Tuesday's loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The sooner the Magic can get healthy, the quicker Orlando can start making its ascent in the Eastern Conference standings.

